SAN FRANCISCO Oct 7 Twitter Inc sued
the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, intensifying its
battle with federal agencies as the Internet industry's
self-described champion of free speech seeks the right to reveal
the extent of U.S. government surveillance.
The lawsuit, which Twitter said follows months of fruitless
negotiations with the government, marks an escalation in the
Internet industry's battle over government gag orders on the
nature and number of requests for private user information.
In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Northern
California, Twitter said that current rules prevent it from even
stating that it has not received any national security requests
for user information.
The messaging service said such restrictions violate the
Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of free speech.
"This is an important issue for anyone who believes in a
strong First Amendment, and we hope to be able to share our
complete transparency report," Twitter said in a blogpost.
Tech companies have sought to clarify their relationships
with U.S. law enforcement and spying agencies in the wake of
revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden that outlined the depth of U.S. spying capabilities.
Twitter's lawsuit follows an agreement between Internet
companies like Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
with the government about court orders they receive related to
surveillance.
The agreement freed the companies to disclose the number of
orders they received, but only in broad ranges. A company that
offers email services, for example, would be able to say it
received between zero and 999 orders from the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court during a six-month period for
email content belonging to someone outside the United States.
In a separate case, a federal appeals court in San Francisco
on Wednesday will hear arguments on whether the FBI can gag
recipients of national security letters. A lower court judge had
ruled those secrecy guidelines unconstitutional.
CAN'T EVEN DISCLOSE ZERO REQUESTS
Twitter, which allows its 271 million monthly users to send
140-character text messages, has traditionally taken an
aggressive posture challenging government censorship requests
and has previously described itself as "the free-speech wing of
the free-speech party."
The American Civil Liberties Union praised Twitter's action,
saying in a statement that the company was doing the right thing
by "challenging this tangled web of secrecy rules and gag
orders."
"The U.S. government has taken the position that service
providers like Twitter are even prohibited from saying that they
have received zero national security requests, or zero of a
particular type of national security request," Twitter said in
its complaint.
The Justice Department responded to the lawsuit with a
statement on how it has worked with other companies.
"Earlier this year, the government addressed similar
concerns raised in a lawsuit brought by several major tech
companies," Justice Department spokeswoman Emily Pierce said.
"There, the parties worked collaboratively to allow tech
companies to provide broad information on government requests
while also protecting national security."
The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit group that
defends civil liberties in the digital world, said it had been
disappointed that tech companies had given up their fight.
"EFF and a number of privacy and free-speech organizations
expressed our profound disappointment that the companies dropped
their lawsuit for so little," Nate Cardozo, staff attorney with
the group, said on Tuesday.
The government's restrictions on providing more details
about requests for user data, he said, are "useful for one
thing, which is to keep the public in the dark about what
authorities the government uses to get our data.
Twitter's lawsuit said the company has discussed the matter
with the government for months. In a meeting with officials from
the DOJ and the FBI in January, Twitter argued that it should
not be bound by the disclosure limits that the government
offered to Google and the other companies.
It said it submitted a draft transparency report with more
detailed data to the FBI in April, but the agency denied
Twitter's request to publish the draft five months later.
"We've tried to achieve the level of transparency our users
deserve without litigation, but to no avail," Twitter said in
Tuesday's blogpost. It said it was "asking the court to declare
these restrictions on our ability to speak about government
surveillance as unconstitutional under the First Amendment."
