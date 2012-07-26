By Tom Miles
| GENEVA, July 26
GENEVA, July 26 Can any world leader rival
Barack Obama's popularity on Twitter?
With more than 17 million followers, @BarackObama is by far
the most watched of the 264 accounts surveyed in "Twiplomacy," a
study of Twitter usage by heads of government, published by
public relations firm Burson-Marsteller on Thursday.
Obama was the first head of state to sign up on the social
media service and the PR firm said he sent the most popular
tweet of any world leader, which read: "Same-sex couples should
be able to get married." His popularity ranks him fifth in the
entire Twitterverse, just behind @britneyspears, according to
the study.
But only 1 percent of the tweets from Obama's account are
replies, putting him way down the world leader rankings in terms
of engaging with his army of followers.
For a real conversation, try an African leader like Uganda's
@AmamaMbabazi or Rwanda's @PaulKagame, whose tweets are more
than 90 percent replies, the PR firm said. Or Venezuela's Hugo
Chavez, the second most popular leader on Twitter, who tweets as
@chavezcandanga and replies in 38 percent of his messages.
Ninety-nine world leaders and governments have never sent a
single reply, according to the Burson-Marsteller study.
Obama ranks near the bottom of the survey in terms of
connections with other leaders, although he beats Russian
President Vladimir Putin, who is not following any of his peers
on Twitter.
The study said Obama is mutually following only two leaders:
Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg and Russian President
Dmitry Medvedev, who was one of only three presidents to have
tweeted an obscenity. The Kremlin blamed the lapse on an
unidentified official who had interfered with the feed and it
was deleted.
Another was Panama's Ricardo Martinelli, whose reference to
"HP" was taken to refer to the Spanish for "son of a bitch." He
later deleted the tweet and said it meant "Harry Potter."
The only presidential obscenity still visible is by Estonian
President Toomas Ilves, who struck back at criticism by
economist Paul Krugman with the tweet: "Let's sh *t on East
Europeans: their English is bad, won't respond & actually do
what they've agreed to & reelect govts that are responsible."
Like many government accounts, the vast majority of Obama's
messages were sent on his behalf by web-savvy assistants.
Only eight of almost 5,000 tweets sent from the @BarackObama
account were personally signed off with his initials "-BO,"
including a Valentine's Day message to his wife.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Stacey Joyce)