By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, Sept 13
over tweets from an Occupy Wall Street protester to a New York
criminal judge on Friday after months of unsuccessfully fighting
a subpoena from prosecutors, the protester's lawyer said on
Thursday.
Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Matthew Sciarrino ordered
Twitter earlier this week to comply with the subpoena by Friday
or face contempt and a substantial fine.
The protester, Malcolm Harris, was one of hundreds arrested
during a mass protest on the Brooklyn Bridge in October. The
Manhattan district attorney's office is seeking the tweets,
which are no longer available online, to try to undermine
Harris' argument that police officers appeared to lead
protesters on to the bridge's roadway only to arrest them for
obstructing traffic.
In the months since prosecutors subpoenaed Twitter for the
records, Harris and Twitter have both waged a legal battle to
quash the request, citing privacy concerns and other issues.
Sciarrino rejected those arguments and ordered Twitter in
June to produce the tweets. Earlier this week, he told the
company it had until Friday to comply or face contempt.
Harris' lawyer, Martin Stolar, filed for an emergency stay
on Thursday in a separate court, but had not yet heard from the
judge.
"It is my understanding that Twitter will comply, barring a
stay," he said.
Lawyers for Twitter did not immediately return requests for
comment late on Thursday, and the company did not respond to
requests for comment.
Twitter has filed an appeal of Sciarrino's June order, but
it is possible the appellate court could find it moot if the
company hands over the tweets on Friday, Stolar said. In
addition to Twitter's appeal, Stolar has filed a civil action
claiming Sciarrino overstepped his authority in ordering the
tweets produced.
"I'm certainly going to continue fighting," he said.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Peter Cooney)