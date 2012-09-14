By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Twitter handed over tweets
from an Occupy Wall Street protester to a New York criminal
judge on Friday after months of fighting a subpoena from
prosecutors.
The company surrendered the micro-blogging posts to
Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Matthew Sciarrino but they will
remain under seal until another appeal by the protestor, Malcolm
Harris, is argued next week.
Harris was one of hundreds arrested during a mass protest on
the Brooklyn Bridge in October 2011. The Manhattan district
attorney's office wants the tweets, which are no longer
available online, to try to undermine Harris' argument that
police officers appeared to lead protesters on to the bridge's
roadway only to arrest them for obstructing traffic.
Twitter had faced a Friday deadline to comply with the
subpoena or face contempt and a substantial fine. In court on
Friday, the company's lawyers asked one last time for the judge
to stay his order but he refused and they turned over the
documents to him.
The surrender of Harris' tweets comes just as the Occupy
movement prepares to mark its one-year anniversary next week.
Activists in the movement, which last fall sparked a national
conversation about economic inequality and coined the catch
phrase "We are the 99 percent," plan to attempt to surround the
New York Stock Exchange and stage a sit-in on Monday, Sept. 17,
which is one year after their first protest.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Bill
Trott)