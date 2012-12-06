NEW YORK Dec 5 An Occupy Wall Street protester
who has waged a legal battle to keep his tweets from falling
into prosecutors' hands will plead guilty to a charge of
disorderly conduct on Friday, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
The case against Malcolm Harris, 23, one of hundreds
arrested during a mass march across the Brooklyn Bridge in
October 2011, had drawn the attention of electronic privacy
advocates who worry that it could limit the rights of Twitter
users in the future.
Harris' attorney, Martin Stolar, said he has conferred with
Criminal Court Judge Matthew Sciarrino and expects that Harris
will be sentenced to time served when he pleads guilty.
The maximum penalty is 15 days in jail, though first-time
offenders are rarely imprisoned.
The judge could not be reached for comment after regular
business hours. A spokeswoman for the Manhattan district
attorney's office said prosecutors have not agreed to any plea
deal.
Stolar said he did not need prosecutors' approval because
Harris is willing to plead guilty to the offense with which he
is charged.
The Brooklyn Bridge protest occurred at the height of the
Occupy movement, which drew thousands of activists in New York
and across the country angry at what they called an unfair
economic system.
Prosecutors filed a subpoena on Twitter seeking months of
Harris' tweets before and after the march, claiming they could
undermine his defense that police appeared to lead protesters
onto the bridge's roadway before arresting them for obstructing
traffic. The tweets are no longer available online.
Both Harris and Twitter are challenging the subpoena in
court. But Sciarrino rejected their arguments in separate
rulings earlier this year.
Twitter handed over the tweets in September after Sciarrino
threatened it with civil contempt and hefty fines.
Harris will also have the right to appeal the subpoena
ruling once his criminal case is resolved, Stolar said.
By pleading guilty, Harris likely would ensure that his
tweets remain out of view, rather than becoming public as trial
evidence. Stolar said Harris had some concern that the tweets
could implicate other Occupy defendants.
"This is a way to preserve his right to appeal (the Twitter
issue), which is more significant than going to trial on
disorderly conduct," Stolar said.
The case addresses a broader legal question that courts have
rarely, if ever, tried to answer: whether a Twitter user can
fight a law enforcement request for their tweets.
Sciarrino has said that only Twitter can mount a legal
challenge, as it is the company, and not the user, that owns the
content. That runs counter to Twitter's own stance, which holds
that users have a proprietary interest in their own tweets.
Several privacy advocates, including the American Civil
Liberties Union, have filed an amicus brief in support of
Twitter's appeal. The concern is that Sciarrino's holding could
set a precedent putting the burden on social media companies to
protect their users from criminal prosecution.
In ruling against Twitter in June, Sciarrino said there
could be no expectation of privacy for users when they publicly
post messages on the Internet.