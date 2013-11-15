* Bid-ask spreads on Twitter may be wide initially before
they narrow
* Twitter options volume is expected to be robust
By Doris Frankel
CHICAGO, Nov 15 Traders itching to "strangle" or
"straddle" the newly launched shares of Twitter Inc
will finally get their chance on Friday when trading in the
social media company's options launches on U.S. exchanges.
Just over a week after the stock's initial public offering
and debut on the New York Stock Exchange, options market makers
will begin pricing and trading contracts to buy or sell Twitter
shares at various prices in the future.
Options are an increasingly popular way to make inexpensive
bets on the direction a stock may take or to hedge existing
positions in the shares. The market is rife with strategies
bearing colorful names such as "strangles" and "straddles,"
which are bets on volatility, or even "iron condors," which
wager that a stock will remain in a tight range.
Given the high level of publicity surrounding the IPO last
week, Twitter's options are expected to be popular. But because
of the stock's limited trading history, market makers will be
challenged to price its puts and calls in the early going after
the market opens at 9:30 EST.
"The trading of Twitter puts and calls will be tricky at
first," said Brian Overby, senior options analyst at online
brokerage firm TradeKing based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The gap between bid and ask prices on the contracts, known
as the spread, is expected to be wide at first, Overby said.
That could contribute to choppy trading in the first several
days.
The behavior of the stock, and by extension the option
prices, will likely be very unpredictable, said Brent Archer,
senior options analyst at options research firm
InvestorsObserver.com, in Charlottesville, Virginia. "If we look
back to Facebook, that stock took about three weeks before it
settled down into a defined range."
Volume should be robust, but some traders expect turnover to
be below Facebook Inc.'s launch, given the
micro-messaging company has a smaller number of shares and
market value.
More than 365,000 contracts changed hands in Facebook's
option debut on May 29, 2012, a record for the first day of
option trading on a stock, according to Trade Alert. Trade Alert
president Henry Schwartz expects Twitter, based on its stock
volume, to trade 150,000 to 200,000 contracts on Friday.
Twitter, with a market capitalization of roughly $24
billion, is roughly a fifth the size of Facebook, valued at
close to $120 billion. Twitter's IPO raised just $1.8 billion,
compared with Facebook's massive, $16 billion offering.
Twitter has a smaller float compared with Facebook, and its
market capitalization is lower, so it will most likely have less
participation from the options market compared with Facebook
just because the market will not be the same, said Steve Place,
a founder of options analytics firm investingwithoptions.com.
What's more, the early weakness following Facebook's
disastrous initial public offering in May 2012 brought out
options participants ready to make bearish bets on the stock.
"Option players were willing to pay up for Facebook puts
compared to calls because its shares were hard to borrow, and we
may see the same situation in Twitter," Overby said.
Traders will sometimes use options on a stock to express a
short bias when shares are difficult to borrow.
A major uncertainty in the early stages of Twitter options
trading will be the determination of their implied volatility, a
key component of an option's price. That measures the perceived
risk for future stock movement and will allow participants to
compare the risk in Twitter shares relative to social media
peers and other stocks.
Place expects Twitter to trade with a higher volatility
compared with Facebook or more mature social media stocks such
as LinkedIn Corp.
"A comparison of past social media stocks leads me to
believe that Twitter options will open up with an implied
volatility of around 60 to 70 percent," Place said.
Facebook options made their debut in May 2012 with an
implied volatility near 60 percent and LinkedIn's were above 70
percent when its options trading launched in May 2011, according
to Reuters data.
The hardest job for market makers with IPO option contracts
is getting the implied volatility number right for each
expiration available, Overby said. "This is because there's very
little historical stock price data to go on."
Since Twitter went public on Nov. 7, the shares have ranged
from $39.40 to $50.00. They closed at $44.69 on Thursday.
Some expect Twitter option premiums to be very high at
first. "I would focus on selling premium, which we anticipate to
be elevated due to the unpredictability," Archer said.