SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Microblogging platform Twitter suffered a setback Thursday as its service went dark for about an hour.

"Users may be experiencing issues accessing Twitter. Our engineers are currently working to resolve the issue," the San Francisco-based company confirmed in a brief blog post shortly after 9:30 a.m. PDT (1630 GMT).

The company updated the post roughly an hour later, reporting that "the issue has been resolved and all services are currently operational."

Twitter, founded in 2006, was plagued in its early years by frequent outages. The company has made an emphasis on improving its site reliability in recent years, although the service, which hosts 400 million tweets daily, still experiences periodic disruptions. (Reporting By Gerry Shih; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)