July 26 Micro-blogging service Twitter suffered
an outage Thursday that affected users on multiple continents.
"Users may be experiencing issues accessing Twitter. Our
engineers are currently working to resolve the issue," the San
Francisco-based company wrote in a blog post shortly after 8:30
a.m. Pacific time (1530 GMT).
The service went dark for several hours in June. That
episode revived fears that stability issues may once again be
plaguing Twitter, which suffered frequent outages in its early
years, but has claimed to have improved its infrastructure.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)