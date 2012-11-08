BOSTON Nov 8 Twitter said that it mistakenly
reset the passwords of "a large number" of its more than 140
million active users while conducting routine security screening
to identify accounts that may have been compromised.
"In instances when we believe an account may have been
compromised, we reset the password and send an email letting the
account owner know this has happened," Twitter said in its blog
on Thursday. "In this case, we unintentionally reset passwords
of a larger number of accounts, beyond those that we believed to
have been compromised."
Carolyn Penner, a spokeswoman for the social-networking
site, declined to say how many Twitter accounts were affected by
the error.
She said that there had not been a security breach.
(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Bernard Orr)