(Repeats with no changes to text)
* BPCE to launch service to transfer money by tweet
* Twitter testing ways to expand commerce offerings of its
own
* Tech giants Apple, Facebook and Twitter eye new commerce
plays
By Leila Abboud and Eric Auchard
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 One of France's largest
banks is teaming up with social network Twitter Inc.
this week to allow its customers to transfer money via tweets.
The move by Groupe BPCE, France's second largest
bank by customers, coincides with Twitter's own push into the
world of online payments as the social network seeks new sources
of revenue beyond advertising.
Twitter is racing other tech giants Apple and
Facebook to get a foothold in new payment services for
mobile phones or apps. They are collaborating and, in some
cases, competing with banks and credit card issuers that have
run the business for decades.
The bank said last month it was prepared to offer simple
person-to-person money transfers via Twitter to French
consumers, regardless of what bank they use, and without
requiring the sender know the recipient's banking details.
"(S-Money) offers Twitter users in France a new way to send
each other money, irrespective of their bank and without having
to enter the beneficiary's bank details, with a simple tweet,"
Nicolas Chatillon, chief executive of S-Money, BPCE's mobile
payments unit, said in the statement.
Payment by tweets will be managed via the bank's S-Money
service, which allows money transfers via text message and
relies on the credit-card industry's data security standards.
BPCE and Twitter declined to provide further details ahead
of a news conference in Paris on Tuesday to unveil the service.
Last month, Twitter started trials of its own new service,
dubbed "Twitter Buy", to allow consumers to find and buy
products on its social network. (bit.ly/1usnbBG)
The service embeds a "Twitter Buy" button inside tweets
posted by more than two dozen stores, music artists and
non-profits. Burberry, Home Depot, and musicians
such as Pharrell and Megadeth are among the early vendors.
Twitter's role to date has been to connect customers rather
than processing payments or checking their identities.
"From the Twitter point of view, there is a limit to their
appetite for getting involved in payments processing itself,"
said Andrew Copeman, a payments analyst with financial services
research firm AITE Group, who is based in Edinburgh, Scotland.
"At the moment, banks are probably viewing Twitter and other
social media networks as marketing channels to reach a wider set
of their customers and to extend the bank's existing mobile
banking initiatives," he said.
Twitter's success in developing additional services on its
platform as Facebook has done will be key to its future
profitability. Rakuten Bank in Japan offers a similar
"Transfer by Facebook" service that lets users of its mobile
banking app send money to anyone in their Facebook friends list.
Investors have been worried about Twitter's slowing user
growth, sending the shares down about 17 percent this year,
while rival Facebook's have climbed 35 percent.
Thomas Husson, a marketing strategy analyst with Forrester
Research, said Twitter was likely to multiply efforts to explore
new ways to generate revenue with banks and credit card firms.
"Twitter wants to more explicitly demonstrate the overall
value of its network as an advertising platform," he said.
(Editing by David Evans)