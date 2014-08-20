People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

Twitter Inc said it will remove images or videos of deceased individuals at the request of family members.

"In order to respect the wishes of loved ones, Twitter will remove imagery of deceased individuals in certain circumstances," according to a statement tweeted by Twitter spokesman Nu Wexler on Tuesday.

Immediate family members and other authorized individuals may request the removal of images or videos of deceased individuals, from when critical injury occurs to the moments before or after death, the statement said. (bit.ly/1w7cGaY)

However, the micro-messaging service said it will consider public interest factors such as the newsworthiness of the content while reviewing such media removal requests and may not be able to honor every request.

Facebook Inc also allows verified immediate family members to request the removal of a deceased person's Facebook account.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)