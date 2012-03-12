British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Twitter Inc said Monday that it has acquired Posterous, a blogging platform known for its slick digital media-sharing interface.
The microblogging service said in a blog post that the Posterous staff "has built an innovative product that makes sharing across the Web and mobile devices simple - a goal we share."
Founded in 2008, Posterous is one of the better-known companies emerging from the tech incubator Y Combinator.
The value of the deal was not announced. (Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.