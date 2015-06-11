SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Twitter Inc's
lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice over surveillance
may not need to proceed following the recent passage of the USA
Freedom Act, a U.S. judge said in an order on Thursday.
The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers
in Oakland, California, comes in a lawsuit in which Twitter
seeks to publicly disclose more information about requests for
user information it receives from U.S. authorities.
Gonzalez Rogers asked both sides for more arguments about
whether the case should proceed.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)