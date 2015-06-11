(Adds case background, quote from ruling)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Twitter Inc's
lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice over surveillance
may not need to proceed following the recent passage of the USA
Freedom Act, a U.S. judge said in an order on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland,
California is hearing Twitter's lawsuit seeking permission to
publicly disclose more information about requests from U.S.
authorities for information about its users.
Gonzalez Rogers asked both sides for more arguments about
whether the case should proceed.
Representatives for Twitter and the U.S. Department of
Justice could not immediately be reached for comment.
Twitter sued DOJ last year, intensifying its battle with
federal agencies as the Internet industry's self-described
champion of free speech sought the right to reveal the extent of
U.S. government surveillance.
In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Northern
California, Twitter said the DOJ would not even allow the
company to state that it has not received any national security
requests for user information.
The messaging service said such restrictions violate the
Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of free speech.
President Barack Obama signed the USA Freedom Act earlier
this month, which reformed a government surveillance program
that swept up millions of Americans' telephone records. In court
filings, the Justice Department argued that it also enacts a new
legal process to disclose information about surveillance
requests.
Twitter disputed that the recent law should impact current
proceedings in the case. However, the judge said it goes to the
"heart" of Twitter's lawsuit.
"Indeed, the court is concerned that the new legislation
moots the claims for relief in Twitter's complaint," Gonzalez
Rogers wrote on Thursday.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Twitter Inc. vs. Eric H. Holder, 14-4480.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)