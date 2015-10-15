Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
Twitter Inc said in a blog it would provide its advertisers with custom data-driven reports to help them gauge the impact of their ad campaigns on their profits.
The effectiveness of an ad campaign will be measured by dividing an advertiser's target audience into two groups - one that sees the ads and another that doesn't - and comparing conversions across the two test groups.
Twitter's ad revenue per monthly average user has been declining and to stem this it has launched new advertising products, notably its app install ads.
FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW Group will raise its annual production capacity to 3 million cars by 2020 and plans to build its X5 offroader in China, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources familiar with the plans.