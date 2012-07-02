By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Law enforcement agencies
in the United States are behind the overwhelming majority of
requests for Twitter users' private information, the social
media company revealed Monday in its first ever public report on
the subject.
Of the 849 total government requests for user information
during the period spanning January 1 to June 30 this year, 679
-- or 80 percent -- took place in the United States, typically
for use in criminal investigations, Twitter said.
Japan was in second place after the United States with 98
requests filed by police, followed by 11 requests from law
enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom and the same number
from agencies in Canada.
Twitter, which was credited last year for fueling social
unrest, from revolutions in the Middle East to Occupy protests
in U.S. cities, has increasingly been pulled into criminal
prosecutions as it gains popularity as an often-anonymous
broadcast network.
On Monday, a New York judge ruled that the company must hand
over tweets published by Malcolm Harris, an Occupy Wall Street
protestor arrested during a demonstration on the Brooklyn Bridge
in October. Twitter had fought to dismiss a request from
prosecutors seeking the tweets as evidence, arguing that they
belonged to Harris under the company's terms of service.
The company, which published the data in a blog post on
Monday, also revealed it had received a total of six governments
requests over the past half-year to remove tweets that violated
court injunctions or local laws, such as anti-defamation
statutes.
Twitter also received a total of 3,378 copyright takedown
notices, the company said.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Andrew Hay)