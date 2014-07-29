Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc's monthly active users rose 24 percent to 271 million in the second quarter, as the online messaging service struggles to accelerate its pace of growth.
On Tuesday, Twitter reported a 124 percent jump in quarterly revenue to $312 million, beating Wall Street's expectation for $283.1 million.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Leslie Adler)
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.