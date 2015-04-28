A portrait of the Twitter logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Micro-blogging website Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) had lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, according to market data firm Selerity, which revealed the earnings numbers before the company's scheduled announcement.

Twitter, which allows users to broadcast 140-character messages, had revenue of $436 million in the first quarter, according to Selerity.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share, Selerity said on its Twitter page.

Analysts on average had expected Twitter to earn 4 cents per share on revenue of $456.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

