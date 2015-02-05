(Repeats to fix spelling of "quarter" in headline)

By Alexei Oreskovic

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter Inc said on Thursday its revenue in the fourth quarter grew 97 percent, surpassing Wall Street expectations, but the growth rate of its monthly users slowed significantly.

Twitter said revenue in the three months ended Dec. 31 totaled $479 million, compared to $243 million in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for revenue of $453.1 million. Monthly active users in the fourth quarter totaled 288 million.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)