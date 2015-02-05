(Adds comments on user additions outlook, Q4 additions)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter Inc said
on Thursday the social media company is signing up users as
quickly as most of last year after a fourth-quarter slowdown,
boosting its shares 11 percent.
Twitter beat Wall Street's profit and revenue targets in the
fourth quarter. User growth weakened in the quarter, but picked
up in the new year, Chief Executive Dick Costolo said in a
statement.
Twitter added 13 million to 16 million users in each of the
first three quarters of 2014 and was on track to hit a similar
number in the current quarter, it said. That compares with a
rise of about 4 million in the fourth quarter to 288 million
monthly users as of Dec. 31.
Costolo said on a conference call that quarterly specific
factors, including seasonality and the launch of Apple Inc's
new mobile operating system, slowed additions in the
fourth quarter.
Shares of Twitter, which initially slipped after the results
were released on Thursday, rose in after-hours trade to $45.91
from their closing price of $41.26.
Twitter, which allows users to broadcast 140-character
messages, is among the world's best known social media services,
used by politicians, celebrities and activists. But the company
has struggled to grow, raising questions about whether it can
achieve the scale of Facebook, the world's No.1 social network
with 1.39 billion users.
Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook, recently
surpassed Twitter's audience size and announced it had 300
million monthly users.
Twitter said revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to
$479 million from $243 million in the year-ago period. Analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had estimated $453.1 million.
Twitter posted a net loss of $125 million in the fourth
quarter, or 20 cents per share. Excluding certain items, Twitter
earned 12 cents per share, surpassing analysts' average estimate
of 6 cents a share.
A string of senior executives have left the San Francisco
company in the past six months, and CEO Costolo is facing
mounting criticism on Wall Street. One prominent analyst
predicted in December that Costolo would not last another year
on the job.
Twitter has rolled out a string of features and improvements
to make its service easier to use and entice people to spend
more time with it. And the company has taken steps to expand its
reach with a new program to distribute ads to other websites.
Twitter projected that first-quarter revenue would range
from $440 million to $450 million. Analysts were looking for
$449.7 million.
Twitter's stock has rallied roughly 10 percent the past
several days following news of a string of partnerships and new
products, but remains nearly below its 52-week high of $58.98.
