Twitter reports 6 pct increase in monthly active users
April 26 Twitter Inc reported a 6 percent increase in monthly active users, beating analysts' expectations, after several quarters of stagnating growth.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter Inc made $243 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, topping investors' expectations in its first quarterly report as a public company.
The online messaging service had been expected to post sales of $218.2 million, on average. But user growth, a closely watched metric, appeared to falter. It averaged 241 million monthly users, up 30 percent from a year earlier.
