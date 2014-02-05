Twitter reports 6 pct increase in monthly active users
April 26 Twitter Inc reported a 6 percent increase in monthly active users, beating analysts' expectations, after several quarters of stagnating growth.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter Inc reported anemic user growth during the final three months of 2013, sending shares sinking after its first quarterly report as a public company.
Shares dropped more than 10 percent to $58 in after hours trading.
The company reported $243 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, topping investors' expectations of $218.2 million, on average.
But user growth, a closely watched metric, appeared to falter. It averaged 241 million monthly users, up just 3.8 percent from the previous quarter - the lowest rate since Twitter began disclosing its user figures.
Twitter's user numbers grew at 10 percent, 7 percent, and 6 percent during the first three quarters of the year, respectively.
Twitter, which held a highly-anticipated initial public offering in November at $26 a share, has divided investor opinion in the months since as shares more than doubled to more than $66 despite an absence of news. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
