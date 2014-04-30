(Adds executive comments)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 Twitter Inc
reported lackluster user and usage growth for the second
consecutive quarter on Tuesday, deepening investor concerns
about its struggle to gain a mass following.
Twitter's stock fell more than 10 percent after hours to
$38.05, below its post-initial public offering low of $38.80 on
Nov. 25.
Perhaps most worrying, the San Francisco-based company said
its 255 million monthly users, on average, appeared to check the
service less frequently than a year ago.
The results revealed slowing momentum at a company that
exuberant investors just six months ago had argued could one day
match Facebook Inc's scale. At its peak in December,
Twitter enjoyed a $46 billion market capitalization on just $665
million of revenue in 2013, making it one of the world's
priciest stocks.
But cracks began to show in February, when Twitter disclosed
that user growth had fallen to its lowest rate in years,
prompting Chief Executive Dick Costolo to promise tweaks to
Twitter's design.
Expectations of Twitter growing into a communications
utility that Facebook has become are "unrealistic and divorced
from reality," said Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal
Research. "Twitter is and will remain a niche medium, and a very
powerful one."
On a conference call Tuesday, Costolo repeatedly told Wall
Street analysts that tweets from the Academy Awards show in
March have been viewed more than 3 billion times online and
mentioned countless times more on radio and television shows.
"Twitter - the platform - we believe is already incredibly
mainstream," Costolo said. The challenge, he added, was to
convince the world to see the "value of the logged-in
experience."
BETTER TARGETING
Although overshadowed by the usage figures, Twitter posted
better-than-expected revenues of $250 million. The company,
which has been steadily refining its targeting capabilities,
also showed signs it is better able to present ads based on what
it thinks each user would be interested in, and is thus able to
command higher ad prices.
Twitter said its advertising revenue per thousand timeline
views, which measures the effectiveness of its ads, nearly
doubled to $1.44 over the past year.
Excluding certain items, Twitter broke even against Wall
Street expectations of a 3 cent per share loss. But the company
said its net loss in absolute terms widened nearly fivefold to
$132 million from $27 million a year ago.
In May, shareholders can sell to sell up to 489 million
shares, or 83 percent of Twitter shares outstanding. The company
said Tuesday it would not hold a secondary sale to avoid
flooding public markets with employee shares.
Twitter said in a securities filing earlier this month that
co-founders Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams, as well as Costolo
and venture capital firm Benchmark had no intention of selling
their shares upon the lockup's expiration.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard
Chang)