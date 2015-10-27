(Adds analysts' reason for lowered forecast, CEO quote; updates
share price)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 27 Twitter Inc gave
a disappointing revenue forecast and reported slower user growth
than expected, pushing shares of the microblogging company down
about 13 percent.
The forecast, which came even as Twitter beat third-quarter
profit and revenue estimates, suggested that more time is needed
for a turnaround as social media competition grows from the
likes of Facebook Inc's Instagram and Messenger apps.
Twitter on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $695
million and $710 million, well below analysts' average estimate
of $739.7 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Executives on a conference call gave no reason for lowering
the forecast. But analysts said it could be due to anemic user
growth and Instagram's advertising share growth after opening up
its platform to all advertisers in September.
Twitter had 320 million average active monthly users in the
third quarter, up from 316 million in the prior quarter, missing
analysts' expectations of 324 million.
This is Twitter's first earnings report since Jack Dorsey
returned in early October as its permanent chief executive. As
interim CEO in the prior quarter, he delivered a downbeat view
of Twitter's earnings and criticized its product lineup.
"People that were making a huge bet on Dorsey shaking things
up within five months of being there may be disappointed," said
PureFunds CEO Andrew Chanin, a Twitter shareholder. "With a
company like Twitter, there's a huge risk to making any big
changes."
Executives said savings from staff cuts would be invested in
top priority products that they did not identify.
"We're still hiring and investing in talent in ways that
specifically serve our priorities," Dorsey said on the
conference call after the earnings report from the company he
co-founded in 2006.
"We're also looking at some more bold rethinking and some
more bold experiences that really speak to some patterns that
we've seen on Twitter from Day One."
Since early October, Dorsey has launched Moments, which
showcases Twitter's best tweets and content; laid off more than
300 employees; given back a third of his stock, about 1 percent,
to employees; and hired former Google Inc executive
Omid Kordestani as executive chairman.
Dorsey served briefly as Twitter's CEO in 2008 before he was
ousted.
Video advertising helped push up advertising sales, Chief
Operating Officer Adam Bain said. Twitter surpassed 100,000
active advertisers in the third quarter and began making money
from logged out users, or those without accounts who visit the
site, he noted.
Twitter executives spent much of the call touting Moments,
which they said has made the website easier to use. But they did
not say whether that has helped drive user growth or engagement.
Twitter will air its first TV commercial during the World
Series on Tuesday night.
In the second quarter, Twitter's number of monthly average
users grew at the slowest pace since it went public in 2013.
Revenue rose 57.6 percent to $569.2 million in the quarter.
(1.usa.gov/1H8cHMH)
Net loss narrowed to $131.7 million, or 20 cents per share,
in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $175.5 million, or 29 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 10 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 5 cents per share on
revenue of $559.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Twitter shares fell to $27.38 in extended trading after
closing at $31.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.
