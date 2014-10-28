Oct 28 Twitter Inc's efforts to improve
user engagement and growth rates are taking longer than expected
to gain traction, prompting a wave of rating and price target
cuts on the stock.
Twitter's shares fell 14 percent to a near four-month low
of$41.80 in early trading on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the
stock had already fallen about 24 pct this year.
The online messaging service, known for its maximum 140
character "tweets", said on Monday its timeline views per user,
a measure of engagement, fell 7 percent in the third quarter.
Twitter's user base also grew at a slightly slower rate of
23 percent in the quarter, raising concerns that the social
network was losing ground to new mobile services such as
WhatsApp and Instagram as well as to bigger rivals such as
Facebook Inc.
The company's user growth rate was 39 percent in the quarter
before it went public in November last year.
"User growth is starting to decelerate faster than we
previously expected," Nomura Equity Research analysts said.
"While we believe that ad demand continues to outstrip
supply, deceleration in monetization on a year-over-year basis
is happening sooner than we had expected," they added.
At least four brokerages cut their ratings on the stock, and
at least 13 cut price targets.
"All of this (disappointment) is occurring despite almost a
year's worth of user interface/product improvements that should
have 'mainstreamed' the user value proposition," analysts at RBC
Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients.
"We believe it could take much, much longer to prove out
than we had assumed," they said.
RBC downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from
"outperform", while Nomura and BofA Merrill Lynch cut their
ratings to "neutral" from "buy."
Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold".
"Our long-term estimates decline materially as slower user
growth coupled with potentially unsustainable growth in ad
prices eventually leads to significantly lower revenue and
earnings estimates," Stifel analysts said.
Out of 36 brokerages covering the stock, 14 have a "buy"
rating, three have a "strong buy", 17 have a "hold", one has a
"sell" and one a "strong sell".
Twitter has been making significant product enhancements to
expand its user engagement levels this year and has broadened
its advertising capabilities over the past few years.
Twitter teamed up with France's Groupe BPCE in
October to allow the bank's customers to transfer money via
tweets.
It also forged a partnership with Berlin-based
audio-streaming service SoundCloud to allow users to play
podcasts, music and other audio clips direct from their
timelines, or message feeds.
"How, when, and to what extent Twitter is able to engage and
monetize these users are some of the key pieces to the puzzle
around how Twitter can expand its low monetization levels,"
Canaccord Genuity analysts said.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra and Tenzin Pema; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)