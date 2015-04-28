(Adds analyst comments, news of Twitter acquisition, byline;
updates share price)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Devika Krishna Kumar
April 28 Twitter Inc posted quarterly
revenue that missed Wall Street targets and cut its full-year
revenue forecast due to weak demand for its new direct response
advertising, sending its shares down as much as 24 percent on
Tuesday.
Twitter projected 2015 revenue of $2.17 billion to $2.27
billion, compared with its earlier forecast of $2.3 billion to
$2.35 billion. Analysts on average had been expecting full-year
revenue of $2.37 billion.
Twitter said its new direct response ads that companies can
tweet to targeted users, with say, a clickable business card or
a link to drive traffic to the advertiser's website, did not
produce the revenue expected.
The company, which allows users to broadcast 140-character
messages, said revenue rose to $436 million in the first quarter
from $250.5 million a year earlier. This was below the average
analyst estimate of $456.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. (bit.ly/1GCvh0y)
The numbers were leaked before the market closed. Market
data firm Selerity tweeted the figures, saying it had found the
release on Twitter's investor relations website.
"Investors were legitimately caught off guard, and there was
nothing in the results that seemed optimistic," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York, who sold
his stock in the company on Tuesday.
"Twitter is still growing, but if Twitter isn't optimistic
about its results, why would investors be optimistic?"
The company's monthly active users rose 18 percent from the
previous year to 302 million, in line with some analysts'
expectations of slowing growth.
Twitter's net loss widened to $162.4 million, or 25 cents
per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $132.4 million,
or 23 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected Twitter to earn 4 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Selerity's tweet about Twitter's earnings raised questions
about the social media company's internal control, said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Fund
Management. (twitter.com/Selerity)
Ahead of earnings on Tuesday, Twitter said it had acquired
marketing technology company TellApart to ramp up its direct
response advertising.
Twitter shares closed down 18.2 percent at $42.27 on the New
York Stock Exchange. They pared losses to trade at $43.16 after
hours.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in New York and Devika Krishna
Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard
Chang)