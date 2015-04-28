(Adds comments on slow start to user growth in April, direct ad
details)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Devika Krishna Kumar
April 28 Twitter Inc reported quarterly
revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates and cut its
full-year forecast because of weak demand for its new direct
response advertising, sending shares down as much as 24 percent
on Tuesday.
User growth was off to a slow start in April, the company
said, even though it hit its own target for the just-ended first
quarter.
Twitter forecast 2015 revenue of $2.17 billion to $2.27
billion, down from its earlier forecast of $2.3 billion to $2.35
billion. Analysts on average had been expecting $2.37 billion.
Twitter said its new direct response ads, intended to
encourage actions such as clicking on a link to an advertiser's
website, did not produce the revenue expected. Advertisers
limited their spending and the click rate on Twitter's ads fell,
but the company expects improvement in the second half of 2015,
Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto said on a call with
analysts.
The company, which allows users to broadcast 140-character
messages, said revenue rose to $436 million in the first
quarter, from $250.5 million a year earlier. This was below the
average analyst estimate of $456.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. (bit.ly/1GCvh0y)
Concerns about Twitter were exacerbated when the results
were leaked before the market closed. Market data firm Selerity
tweeted the figures, saying it had found the release on
Twitter's investor relations website. Twitter blamed the Nasdaq,
which it said managed its investor relations website.
"Everything looked weaker than expected," said Arvind
Bhatia, a SterneAgee CRT analyst. "This sort of loss of momentum
is probably going to cause a bigger outside reaction than in
normal circumstances."
The company's monthly active users rose 18 percent from the
previous year to 302 million, in line with some analysts'
expectations.
Twitter's net loss widened to $162.4 million, or 25 cents
per share, for the quarter, from $132.4 million, or 23 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share, above
the 4 cents per share expected by analysts.
Selerity's tweet about Twitter's earnings raised questions
about the social media company's internal controls, said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Fund
Management. (twitter.com/Selerity)
Ahead of earnings on Tuesday, Twitter said it had acquired
marketing technology company TellApart to ramp up its direct
response advertising.
Twitter shares closed down 18.2 percent at $42.27 on the New
York Stock Exchange, and fell further to $41.89 after hours.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in New York and Devika Krishna
Kumar in Bengaluru, editing by Peter Henderson and Richard
Chang; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Richard Chang and Steve
Orlofsky)