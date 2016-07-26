July 26 Twitter Inc reported its
slowest growth in quarterly revenue since going public in 2013
as the company faces intensifying competition from fast-growing
competitors such as Snapchat and Instagram.
The microblogging service said on Tuesday its user base
increased to 313 million average monthly active users in the
second quarter from 310 million in the first quarter.
The company's net loss narrowed to $107.2 million, or 15
cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from
$136.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 20 percent to $602 million.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)