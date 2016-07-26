July 26 Twitter Inc reported its slowest growth in quarterly revenue since going public in 2013 as the company faces intensifying competition from fast-growing competitors such as Snapchat and Instagram.

The microblogging service said on Tuesday its user base increased to 313 million average monthly active users in the second quarter from 310 million in the first quarter.

The company's net loss narrowed to $107.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $136.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 20 percent to $602 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)