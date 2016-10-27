UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Twitter Inc reported a sharp slowdown in quarterly revenue growth on Thursday and said it would cut 9 percent of its global workforce.
The microblogging service said its user base ticked up 3 percent to 317 million average monthly active users in the third quarter from 313 million in the second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected 316.3 million monthly active users, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Twitter has been struggling to sign up new users amid competition from nimbler rivals such as Instagram and Snapchat.
Revenue rose about 8 percent to $616 million, beating its own forecast of $590 million to $610 million.
The company, which last month hired bankers to field acquisition offers but major companies did not bid, reported a 20 percent rise in revenue in the previous quarter. Revenue rose nearly 58 percent last year. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.