Feb 9 Twitter Inc reported its slowest
quarterly revenue growth since going public, as the company
continues to grapple with intense competition from newer
services such as Snap Inc's Snapchat and Facebook's
Instagram.
Twitter's net loss widened to $167.1 million, or 23 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $90.24
million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Restructuring charges in the latest quarter ballooned to
$101.2 million from $12.9 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $717 million.
Twitter was abuzz with takeover chatter last year involving
big names such as Salesforce.com Inc and Walt Disney Co
. The rumors died down due to the lack of concrete
offers.
Twitter said in October it would cut 9 percent of its global
workforce as part of a broader restructuring.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)