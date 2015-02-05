BRIEF-Boeing says it continues to have significant gap in negotiations over pricing with Spirit Aerosystems
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter on Thursday said that the absolute number of net user additions in the first quarter was on track to equal the rate in each of the first three quarters of 2014.
That would put net additions in the range of 13 million to 16 million, based on the previously reported quarters' growth. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Peter Henderson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.