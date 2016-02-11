Feb 11 Shares of social media website Twitter
Inc hit an all-time low on Thursday after the company
said on Wednesday evening that user growth stalled for the first
time since the company went public.
Brokerages piled on, with more than 20 cutting price targets
on the shares, which have been crushed so far this year, falling
more than 35 percent in less than six weeks.
Shares were last down 4 percent on the day, at one point
hitting an all-time low of $13.91 a share.
Even with the wave of price target cuts by brokerages, the
median price target for the stock was $21, still 50 percent
higher than the current price.
Currently, 14 of 45 brokers have a "buy" rating on the
company, which is facing a crisis of confidence among investors
worried about its plans to grow revenue and users.
Starmine, a unit of Thomson Reuters, sees the company's
intrinsic value at $11.40 a share, which implies further share
price declines.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)