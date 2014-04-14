April 14 Twitter Inc co-founders, Jack
Dorsey and Evan Williams, and Chief Executive Richard Costolo
have informed U.S. regulators that they did not plan to sell the
microblogging company's shares after post-IPO restrictions are
lifted in May.
Twitter, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on
Nov. 7, had a 180-day restriction on sale of shares by early
investors.
Another Twitter investor, Benchmark, informed regulators
that it did not plan to sell the stock before or immediately
after the expiration of the lockup period on May 5. (r.reuters.com/byg58v)
Benchmark Capital Management is among the top five investors
in Twitter.
Twitter's shares, which were priced at $26 each in its IPO,
were up 2 percent at $40.95 in early trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)