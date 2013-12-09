(Adds Twitter ticker symbol to text)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Twitter shares
soared more than 9 percent on Monday to their highest level
since the company's initial public offering after a spate of
product announcements that could boost its revenue prospects.
Shares rose to $49 in mid-day trading, up 9.2 percent.
Twitter has mostly traded in the low-$40 range in recent weeks
since Nov. 7, when shares briefly topped $50 in the hours
following its highly anticipated IPO.
Twitter on Thursday officially began allowing marketers to
show individually-tailored ads on Twitter, based on websites the
user has previously visited. The cookie-based targeted ads, as
they are known, are expected to fetch higher ad prices.
The company also said it would launch a text-only version of
the service that would be available to people with entry-level
mobile phones that cannot access the Internet.
Apple Inc announced last week it would acquire
Topsy, an analytics company that mines Twitter data, for $200
million, according to media reports.
Although the iPhone maker withheld any information about how
it planned to integrate Topsy, analysts said the deal was served
as the latest affirmation that the flood of data produced daily
on Twitter holds value for businesses.
"There's been a lot of little stories, from targeted
audiences performing well to Topsy acquisition showing support
for analytics for this space, that have people scrambling," said
Robert Peck, an analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.
Shares slipped last week, when Twitter's post-IPO "quiet
period" lifted and five investment banks involved in the
offering published mixed reviews from their research analysts on
the stock.
But the end of the quiet period also let Twitter executives
speak to large institutional investors for the first time since
the IPO, Peck noted.
Since its IPO, Twitter, which has never turned a profit, has
polarized analysts and investors. Twitter has traded at even
higher multiples of its estimated forward revenue than
competitors such as Facebook Inc and LinkedIn Corp
- which are already some of the most richly valued
companies in the technology sector.
Twitter, with a market cap approaching $25 billion, is
expected to make $1.1 billion in 2014.
Facebook Inc, Google Inc and LinkedIn Corp were
also trading slightly higher on Monday while the S&P 500 Index
remained flat.
