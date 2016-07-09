A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Twitter Inc is in talks with the NBA, Major League Soccer and Time Warner Inc's cable network Turner Broadcasting to buy digital streaming rights for content related to major sports and events, Recode reported.

This content could either be actual game footage or live interviews and analysis, the technology news website reported, citing people familiar with the talks. (on.recode.net/29z1lZQ)

Twitter shares rose 3.5 percent to $17.97 in late morning trading on Friday.

The report comes two months after the microblogging service provider struck a deal with the NFL to stream some of its Thursday Night Football games this fall. Twitter also streamed pre- and post-game content around Wimbledon this week.

Streaming the games live will give the company a new avenue to attract users and better compete with rival social network operators including Facebook Inc, which has over a billion users.

Twitter has been increasing its push into video as users turn to the internet from traditional cable for their entertainment fix.

Last month, the company said it would allow users to post longer videos of up to 140 seconds and enable video publishers to make money from their content on Vine, its streaming service.

Twitter, MLS and NBA declined to comment. Turner was not available for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Narottam Medhora; Editing by Kirti Pandey)