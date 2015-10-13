Oct 13 Twitter Inc suspended two
high-profile accounts that posts highlights while games are on,
after major U.S. sports leagues protested, the New York Times
reported on Tuesday.
Twitter on Monday suspended Gawker Media-owned @Deadspin and
Vox-owned SB Nation website's @SBNationGIF, underscoring the
ongoing dispute over whether highlights are fair game for
publishers, the NYT said. (nyti.ms/1jm5EL9)
The two accounts upload highlights using six-second looping
videos to attract traffic to their websites, but neither
publisher owns the footage, the newspaper reported.
Agencies representing the National Football League (NFL) and
Ultimate Fighting Championship filed complaints against
Deadspin, while notices against SB Nation were filed on behalf
of two major college football conferences, the Big 12 and SEC,
the newspaper said.
@Deadspin is back online following an appeal from Gawker
Media, but @SBNationGIF remains offline, the NYT said.
Twitter in August announced a multi-year partnership with
the NFL to deliver packaged official video and other content
daily.
The microblogging service provider could not be immediately
reached for comment on the New York Times report.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)