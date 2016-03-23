A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is testing a new feature called 'Stickers' to add images to photos before tweeting them, tech news site Re/code reported on Tuesday.

The feature will also let Twitter users see how others around the world have edited the photo and will also suggest photos that could be edited and posted, to take part in trending conversations and breaking news, Re/code said, citing the company.

However, it is unclear where Twitter would get these photos or how it would determine which ones to recommend, the report said.

As part of the testing programme with the users, Twitter is also suggesting names like 'Stamptags,' 'Taptags' and 'Stickits,' Re/code said, citing a note sent to one test user.

Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)