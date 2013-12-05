By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 5 Twitter Inc will
begin showing ads to users based on their browsing history, it
said on Thursday, becoming the latest Internet company to employ
the controversial but increasingly widespread tracking
technology.
Twitter's new advertising feature allows marketers to use
cookies - small files planted in Web surfers' computers that
contain bits of information about which sites they have visited
or where they are logging in from - to display highly targeted
Twitter ads.
Twitter, which went public last month, first announced in
July that it would begin testing cookie-based ad targeting,
joining the likes of Google Inc, Facebook Inc
and Amazon Inc and countless other Internet companies
that rely on the technology to serve ads.
Twitter's new feature, which is expected to raise
advertising rates and revenues for the company, arrives in the
midst of heightened public debate over the erosion of online
privacy.
In recent years both the European Union and the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission have probed the extent of tracking technologies
used by sites like Facebook. Last year, European authorities
began requiring websites to inform visitors that cookies were
being placed on their computers.
Twitter said it would abide by requests to disable the
feature by users who check the "Do Not Track" option in their
browsers. Users can also choose not to receive "promoted
content" in their Twitter privacy settings, the company said
Twitter said 10 companies, including BlueKai, AdRoll and
Quantcast, will initially provide the tracking data. The nascent
ad network will not yet include real-time bidding technology,
which competitors like Facebook have employed.