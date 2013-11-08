By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 As Twitter Inc had
its coming-out party on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday,
the micro-blogging service exploded with a flurry of
enthusiastic, lyrical and snarky tweets during the stock's
frenzied rally.
Seeing the stock start trading without a hitch, Anthony
Noto, @anthonynoto, the Goldman Sachs banker who led the
initial public offering, wrote a simple tweet: "Phew!"
An hour after the opening bell rang on the New York Stock
Exchange, more than 16,000 tweets cited Twitter's ticker symbol
"TWTR," according to social media intelligence firm Crimson
Hexagon. The company itself listed "$TWTR" and "Twitter IPO"
among the most popular trending topics on its site.
From its investor roadshow through Thursday, a steady stream
of tweets carried hashtags like #TWTRIPO and #IPO, discussing
Twitter's IPO price and the merits of buying the shares. The
stock priced at $26 and soared about 73 percent to $44.90 on its
first day of trading.
Here are some tweets that captured the buzz around the
company's Wall Street debut:
Twitter has touted how celebrities love to use its service
and a handful of them tweeted shout-outs to the company:
* Sir Patrick Stewart, @SirPatStew, star of the American
sci-fi TV show "Star Trek: The Next-Generation," tweeted shortly
after he joined Twitter Chief Executive Dick Costolo and
co-founders Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Jack Dorsey to ring the
opening bell at the NYSE: "Honored to join @ev @jack @biz @dickc
& the @Twitter team at their historic IPO this morning. #Ring!"
* Virgin Group founder and British tycoon Richard Branson,
@richardbranson, who has invested in Twitter tweeted: "Many
congrats @jack & @twitter team - love interacting here & look
forward to where it goes next"
He also recounted how Twitter's largest investor, Suhail
Rizvi, thought of investing in Twitter during a visit to
Branson's private island: "While I'm a small #Twitter
shareholder, the largest came up with the plan on Necker. Great
ideas are dreamed up here!"
* Arnold Schwarzenegger, @Schwarzenegger, star of the "The
Terminator" and former governor of California, congratulated the
Twitter management team: "You're proof of the CA dream."
* Celebrity chef Mario Batali, @mariobatali, featured in
Twitter's 234-page IPO prospectus as an influential user, sent
his wishes to Costolo: "Congratulations @dickc this am!
Wheeeeeeee twitter home run!!!!"
Some early Twitter investors and Bay Area entrepreneurs
expressed their excitement.
* Charles River Ventures partner George Zachary,
@gerogezachary, said: "The word for today is 'happy.'"
* Bay Area-based investor Chris Sacca, @sacca, tweeted to
thank Twitter founders and bankers: "Impossible to sum up my
gratitude for the Twitter team. @ev, @dickc, @jack, @biz,
@goldman et al. Can't imagine life without this thing."
* CEO of file-sharing company Box, Aaron Levie, @levie,
tweeted: "Well then. I guess that's how you do an IPO."
Former and current Twitter employees also chimed in. A
picture of a stack of cronuts - hybrid croissant and donut
pastries - served to the company's employees on Thursday did the
rounds on Twitter feeds.
* Jim Prosser, @jimprosser, of Twitter's public relations
team, tweeted a humorous animation of the popular Sesame Street
character Kermit the Frog shaking in excitement.
* Former Twitter Vice President Elad Gil, @eladgil, said:
"So busy with my new startup, forgot today was @twitter ipo.
Then I checked my Twitter...."
Some users chose to be poetic or snarky:
* HELPSY, @HELPSYheart, said: "What's in a tweet that by any
other word would smell as sweet? ode to #TwitterIPO"
* Andrew Tan @andrewztan, posted: "Social networks come and
go, but bankers' greed is forever... #TwitterIPO"
* Greg Pelfrey @TheRealBG5 tweeted: "Bought twitter stock.
Hopefully tweeting this ups the stock #TwitterIPO"
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak, additional reporting by Jennifer
Ablan in New York, Alexeic Oreskovic and Sarah McBride in San
Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)