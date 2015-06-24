RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
LONDON, June 24 British broadcaster ITV said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in the producer of shows such as Educating Yorkshire and The Hotel Inspector for an initial 55 million pounds ($87 million).
The company said on Wednesday it had acquired a 75 percent stake in Twofour Group from LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, and had agreed options to buy the rest in future.
Twofour, which has production labels in the UK and United States, will support ITV's growth internationally, the firm said.
ITV said the maximum consideration for Twofour, including an option for Twofour to buy out a separate subsidiary, was 280 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6346 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.