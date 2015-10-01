Oct 1 Hedge fund Two Sigma hired Google Inc's Alfred Spector as chief technology officer and head of its engineering unit, effective immediately.

Spector has spent nearly eight years at Google as vice president of the company's research and special initiatives unit, Two Sigma said.

Prior to joining Google, Spector held various senior-level positions at IBM. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)