Oct 28 TxCell SA :

* Achieves positive results for Col-Treg in a model of autoimmune uveitis

* Col-Treg is second product candidate from ASTrIA platform in model of autoimmune uveitis

* Results generated in model include pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic data showing reduction in severity of uveitis on clinical and histologic measures

* GLP toxicology results indicate good safety profile for Col-Treg

* Plans to obtain for Col-Treg orphan drug designations in European Union and United States

* Intends to launch in Q2 2015 placebo-controlled proof of principle clinical study for treatment of patients with autoimmune uveitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)