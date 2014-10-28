Oct 28 TxCell SA :
* Achieves positive results for Col-Treg in a model of
autoimmune uveitis
* Col-Treg is second product candidate from ASTrIA platform
in model of autoimmune uveitis
* Results generated in model include pharmacodynamic and
pharmacokinetic data showing reduction in severity of uveitis on
clinical and histologic measures
* GLP toxicology results indicate good safety profile for
Col-Treg
* Plans to obtain for Col-Treg orphan drug designations in
European Union and United States
* Intends to launch in Q2 2015 placebo-controlled proof of
principle clinical study for treatment of patients with
autoimmune uveitis
