BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
Sept 15 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan (244.24 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZmonvU; bit.ly/ZmokA8
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46