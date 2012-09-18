BRIEF-Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent in order to effect reverse take-over with Idenergie
* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company
Sept 18 Tyco International Ltd : * Fire and security arm sees 4-5 percent annual sales growth over 3 years, EPS
growth of 15 percent * Fire and security sees margins expanding by at least 270 basis points over 3
years * Fire and security says will continue to consolidate a fragmented market
* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company
BENGALURU, June 7 Gold held steady near its highest in seven months on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,293.03 per ounce at 0100 GMT. On Tuesday, it rose 1.1 percent and hit its highest level since November last year at $1,295.97 an ounce. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery d