BRIEF-Kerr Mines announces U.S. Stock Symbol Change
* Kerr Mines Inc announces that trading symbol for company's U.S listing on OTC Pink Sheets has changed to KERMF effective May 31, 2017
July 1 July 1 Tyco International Ltd : * Got notices of deficiency from IRS asserting several of co's former U.S. units owe additional taxes of $883.3 million plus penalties of $154 million * Says several of co's former U.S. units owe penalties of $154 million based on audits of 1997 through 2000 tax years of co. * Under 2007 tax sharing agreement,covidien;TE Connectivity would share 42%,31%,respectively,of any tax liabilities due in respect of these matters
ZURICH, May 31 ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.