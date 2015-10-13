(Adds details, background)
Oct 13 Fire safety and security systems maker
Tyco International Plc appointed Robert Olson, the chief
financial officer of Dish Network Corp, in the same
position.
Olson, 56, will take over as Tyco's CFO in November after
Arun Nayar retires, the company said on Tuesday.
Nayar, 65, will serve in an advisory role for the next
several months.
Olson, who was with U.S. satellite TV company Dish for five
years, has also been the CFO of AT&T Inc's consumer
services division and later, its business services division.
He also held leadership roles in finance, marketing, and
operations and planning at American Airlines Inc, Tyco
said.
Tyco reaffirmed its forecast of 60-62 cents per share
adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Kirti Pandey)