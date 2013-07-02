By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, July 2 Dennis Kozlowski, the former
Tyco International Ltd chief executive convicted of
looting the company of more than $100 million, was denied a bid
for a new parole hearing by a New York state appeals court on
Tuesday.
A panel of five Appellate Division justices in Manhattan
said a state parole board adequately justified its April 2012
decision not to grant Kozlowski early parole.
The board at the time said releasing Kozlowski early would
"deprecate the seriousness" of his crimes and "undermine respect
for the law."
Kozlowski, 66, was sentenced in 2005 to 8-1/3 to 25 years in
prison following his conviction on grand larceny, securities
fraud and other charges. During his trial, he became a symbol of
corporate greed and lavish spending for throwing a $2 million
birthday party for his wife and buying a $6,000 shower curtain,
among other items.
In February, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Carol Huff
voided the parole board's determination and ordered a new
hearing, saying the board failed to identify factors justifying
its determination other than the seriousness of Kozlowski's
crimes. The parole board then appealed that decision to the
Appellate Division.
In a two-paragraph order on Tuesday, the appeals court said
the parole board had "adequately set forth its reasons for the
denial."
Alan Lewis, a lawyer for Kozlowski, said in a statement they
"respectfully, but strongly, disagree" with the order and plan
to appeal.
Meanwhile, Kozlowski's next regularly scheduled parole
hearing is set for September.
Following his sentence, Kozlowski spent more than six years
at the Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy, New York, about
250 miles north of New York City.
Last year, he was moved to a minimum-security facility in
Manhattan. He now spends two nights a week there, and the rest
of his time at work or at home.
Co-defendant Mark Swartz, Tyco's former chief financial
officer, is also at the same minimum-security facility on work
release. His first parole hearing is scheduled for September.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)