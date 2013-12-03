McDonald's U.S. appoints three to senior roles
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.
NEW YORK Dec 3 Dennis Kozlowski, the former Tyco International Ltd chief executive who went to prison for looting the company of more than $100 million, was granted parole Tuesday, according to New York state officials.
A New York state parole board tentatively agreed to release Kozlowski next month, according to the state's Department of Correctional Services.
Kozlowski, once dubbed the poster boy for corporate fraud, was sentenced in 2005 to 8-1/2 to 25 years in prison following his conviction on grand larceny, securities fraud and other charges.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan plans to build eight submarines to bolster its current fleet of four ageing foreign-built vessels, a senior Taiwanese navy official said on Wednesday.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.