Jan 24 Johnson Controls Inc, a U.S.
manufacturer of car batteries and heating and ventilation
equipment, is in advanced talks to buy fire protection and
security company Tyco International Plc, people familiar
with the matter said.
A deal between Johnson Controls and Tyco, which have market
capitalizations of $23 billion and $13 billion respectively,
would provide the clearest indication yet that the recent market
volatility has not derailed strategic mergers from advancing.
Terms of the potential deal could not immediately be
learned. The sources, who asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential, cautioned that no agreement was
certain. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the
talks, said a deal could be announced as early as Monday.
Johnson Controls and Tyco did not respond to requests for
comment.
The deal would come as Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Johnson
Controls was preparing to spin off its automotive seating and
interiors business, to focus on its building efficiency and
automotive battery operations.
Based in Cork, Ireland, Tyco provides more than 3 million
customers globally with fire protection and security products
and services.
