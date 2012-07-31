July 31 Tyco International Ltd, which is in the process of splitting into three companies, reported lower quarterly net earnings on Tuesday and said its planned break-up was on track to be completed in September.

Net earnings fell to $242 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on June 29 from $359 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Profit from continuing operations excluding items was $1.01 a share.